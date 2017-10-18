Lost Lake to serve ballpark nachos, char dogs and frozen mai tais for Cubs playoff run

Lost Lake's experimental bar space Stranger in Paradise is indulging Cubs fans with an exclusive (and very playful) postseason menu. In addition to the usual food and drink offerings, bar manager Andy "Tenderfoot" Allison will prepare baseball-themed bites and sips throughout the Cubs playoff run. The limited-time concept is called Tender Tavern.

Sip frozen mai tais as you transport your tastebuds to Wrigley Field with Cracker Jacks and ballpark nachos. For a more substantial meal that's sure to calm your nerves, order the char dog with caramelized onions and Thai beef jerky with chili tamarind. Hey, if you weren't able to score postseason tickets, you might as well enjoy the game with a tiki drink in hand, right?

