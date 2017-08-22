Lost Lake unveils an intimate new 'experimental' bar space

Lost Lake regulars will soon have a new way to experience the Logan Square tiki haven. (And no, we're not talking about the updated food menu that launched last week.) Land and Sea Dept. announced today that the bar is expanding into its former Thank You take-out counter. The newly renovated 25-seat space is called Stranger in Paradise.

The "bar within a bar" is an extension of the existing property and will offer "more experimental and non-traditional interpretations of tiki and tropical drinks," according to the bar's spokeswoman. Stranger in Paradise will allow bartenders to go off the books with their creations, and chef Fred Noinaj (formerly of Americano 2211) will coordinate food specials to match. Guests can also order from the regular bar and food menu while seated in the space.

The space officially opens this weekend with pop-up event Tiki Trash, but the first limited-edition menu from bartender Demi Natoli will expose crowds to savory Cuban-tropical sippers September 4–7. Here's hoping things get weird at Stranger in Paradise.