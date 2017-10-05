Here’s where you can watch Cubs’ postseason games without paying cover

Chicago Cubs fans, it's that time again. October is here and we're headed back into the playoffs for the second year in a row. In an effort to help you stretch your postseason beer money, we rounded up the Wrigleyville bars that won't be charging cover this weekend for Game 1 of the Division Series against the Washington Nationals.

1. Gman Tavern

2. Rockit Burger Bar

3. HVAC Pub



4. Roadhouse 66 Gas N' Grill

5. Sheffield's Beer & Wine Garden

6. Racine Plumbing Bar & Grill

7. Higgins Tavern

8. The Graystone Tavern

9. Sluggers World Class Sports Bar

If you're not superstitious, mark your calendars—here's the full postseason schedule.