Montego Glover is the next Angelica Schuyler in Chicago ‘Hamilton’ cast

By Kris Vire Posted: Thursday July 20 2017, 2:28pm

Photograph: Brent Dundore Photography
Montego Glover

Montego Glover, a Tony Award nominee for her role in Broadway’s Memphis, will take over the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago cast of Hamilton starting in early September, producers announced today. Tony winner Karen Olivo, who has played Angelica since the Chicago cast of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical began performances last September, will end her run on August 6.

Glover is the recipient of two Drama Desk Awards, for Memphis and for the Off Broadway production of Marco Ramirez’s The Royale at Lincoln Center Theater. She has also appeared on Broadway as Fantine in Les Misérables and as Celie in The Color Purple, and had a recurring role on the NBC series Smash.

Also in Hamilton news, Daniel Breaker, who has played Aaron Burr in the Chicago cast since taking over from Wayne Brady in April, will shift to the same role in the Broadway production starting August 29. He’ll be replaced in Chicago by Gregory Treco, currently a standby for Burr in the Broadway company.

Staff writer
By Kris Vire 513 Posts

Kris is a Senior Editor at Time Out Chicago, covering theater and dance, comedy and LGBT events. He can give you the best CTA route to every theater in the city, and you can probably find him at one of them tonight. Follow him on Twitter at @krisvire.

