Montego Glover is the next Angelica Schuyler in Chicago ‘Hamilton’ cast

Montego Glover, a Tony Award nominee for her role in Broadway’s Memphis, will take over the role of Angelica Schuyler in the Chicago cast of Hamilton starting in early September, producers announced today. Tony winner Karen Olivo, who has played Angelica since the Chicago cast of the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical began performances last September, will end her run on August 6.

Glover is the recipient of two Drama Desk Awards, for Memphis and for the Off Broadway production of Marco Ramirez’s The Royale at Lincoln Center Theater. She has also appeared on Broadway as Fantine in Les Misérables and as Celie in The Color Purple, and had a recurring role on the NBC series Smash.

Also in Hamilton news, Daniel Breaker, who has played Aaron Burr in the Chicago cast since taking over from Wayne Brady in April, will shift to the same role in the Broadway production starting August 29. He’ll be replaced in Chicago by Gregory Treco, currently a standby for Burr in the Broadway company.

