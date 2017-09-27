One of Chicago’s newest skyscrapers joins the Open House Chicago lineup

Open House Chicago announced its lineup of sites earlier this month, but a few last-minute additions are making the two-day event even more enticing. Tuesday morning, the Chicago Architecture Foundation revealed that 150 North Riverside—the striking skyscraper on the west side of the Chicago River—will be open to visitors on October 14 and 15, from 9am to 5pm.

Completed earlier this year, the 54-story skyscraper sports a core-supported design that allows the majority of the building to jut out over its base. The lobby sports an art installation called 150 Media Stream, made up of 89 thin LED screens that stretch as high as 22 feet. Videos and artwork displayed on the screens are ever-changing, sourced from animators, artists and students from Chicago and around the world.

Open House Chicago visitors will be able to check out the 150 Media Stream installation in the lobby before riding up to the building’s not-yet-leased 26th floor to take in some breathtaking views of all three branches of the Chicago River.

If you’ve been wanting to step inside of the newest structures near the Loop, make sure to add a visit to 150 North Riverside to your Open House Chicago weekend itinerary.

Photograph: Eric Allix Rogers

Photograph: Eric Allix Rogers

Photograph: Eric Allix Rogers

