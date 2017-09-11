Open House Chicago’s complete lineup of sites is here, including new locations in Logan Square

For the relentlessly curious, there’s no more satisfying weekend than Open House Chicago—the two days out of each year when hundreds of buildings throughout the city throw their doors wide open and welcome crowds of visitors to come inside and take in the sights. The annual weekend of architectural exploration returns on October 14 and 15 with more than 250 locations in 20 neighborhoods participating this year. Best of all, the behind-the-scenes access to some of Chicago’s most notable structures doesn't cost a thing.

Organizers announced the complete lineup of participating sites this afternoon, including more than 100 locations that are new to the event for 2017. For the very first time, Open House Chicago is coming to Logan Square and Avondale, where buildings such as the Congress Theater, Logan Square Auditorium, Stan Mansion, Norwegian Lutheran Memorial Church and the Revolution Production Brewery will welcome visitors.

Other notable new additions in 2017 include a behind-the-scenes tour of the Field Museum, the Whiner Beer Co. in Back of the Yards, Bronzeville’s vacant Schulze Baking Company Building, the ornate Baha’i House of Worship in Evanston, Wintrust Arena in the South Loop, Half Acre’s newly-opened Balmoral Brewery and the Robey hotel in Wicker Park.

Take a look at the full list of Open House Chicago sites and begin planning out a weekend spent snooping around buildings you’ve always dreaming about going inside.

