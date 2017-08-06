  • Blog
Photos from Lollapalooza 2017, Saturday

By Zach Long Posted: Sunday August 6 2017, 12:27pm

Photograph: Jaclyn Rivas

If the entirety of Lollapalooza's Saturday lineup felt as if it was building toward something, Chance the Rapper is likely to blame. The Chicago hip-hop star drew what seemed like one of the largest crowds ever to cram into Grant Park, many decked out in vintage Chance T-shirts and those ubiquitous "3" hats. Even acts like Alt-J and Sylvan Esso mentioned the evening's main headliner by name—his presence was inescapable. 

The anticipation injected some liveliness into the four-day fest's penultimate afternoon, which was filled with plenty of other worthwhile acts. Alvvays delivered a set of sunny indie pop, alt-rockers Live revived the ‘90s for an hour, the Head and the Heart brought some folk-y charm to the evening and Banks got extra dramatic as attendees filled every inch of grass on Grant Park's south field.

When Chance showed up he was fashionably late, but made up for his tardiness with fireworks, an appearance from Vic Mensa and by spraying the crowd with an honest-to-God firehose. You can read more about Chance's headlining set here, but don't forget to check out some of our favorite photos from Saturday at Lollapalooza.

chi_neal_ttd_lolla_0805_73

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi cmr lolladay3 0817 53

Photograph: Carolina Mariana Rodríguez

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 45

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 63

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 31

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi cmr lolladay3 0817 64

Photograph: Carolina Mariana Rodríguez

chi cmr lolladay3 0817 70

Photograph: Carolina Mariana Rodríguez

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 56

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 41

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi cmr lolladay3 0817 17

Photograph: Carolina Mariana Rodríguez

chi cmr lolladay3 0817 03 Carolina Mariana Rodri guez

Photograph: Carolina Mariana Rodríguez

chi cmr lolladay3 0817 44

Photograph: Carolina Mariana Rodríguez

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 55

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 36

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 59

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 75

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi cmr lolladay3 0817 24

Photograph: Carolina Mariana Rodríguez

chi cmr lolladay3 0817 08 carolina

Photograph: Carolina Mariana Rodríguez

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 28

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi cmr lolladay3 0817 51

Photograph: Carolina Mariana Rodríguez

chi cmr lolladay3 0817 41

Photograph: Carolina Mariana Rodríguez

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 48

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 46

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 62

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 64

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi cmr lolladay3 0817 28

Photograph: Carolina Mariana Rodríguez

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 37

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 38

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 74

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi cmr lolladay3 0817 22

Photograph: Carolina Mariana Rodríguez

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 65

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 49

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 42

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 51

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

chi neal ttd lolla 0805 72

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

