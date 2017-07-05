  • Blog
Photos from Navy Pier's Fourth of July fireworks

By Zach Long Posted: Wednesday July 5 2017, 11:03am

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Let's be honest: With all of the bottle rockets being set off in alleys across the city, Chicago doesn't really need an official Fourth of July fireworks display. While a city-sanctioned fireworks show is a thing of the past, thousands of people still flock to beaches and rooftops on Independence Day to watch Navy Pier's dazzling display of aerial explosives. After a day of cookouts, music and a few spins on the patriotically festooned Navy Pier Ferris wheel, all eyes (and iPhones) were on the sky for the evening's colorful climax. We spent an evening with the crowds at Navy Pier and captured some of the lakefront Fourth of July celebration.

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Photograph: Jordan Avery

By Zach Long

Zach is the deputy editor of Time Out Chicago.

