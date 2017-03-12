  • Blog
  • Events & Festivals
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Photos from the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade and river dyeing

By Zach Long Posted: Sunday March 12 2017, 11:33am

Photos from the Chicago St. Patrick's Day Parade and river dyeing
Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

If the large concentration of people decked out in green attire yesterday didn’t tip you off, Chicago once again celebrated St. Patrick’s Day early with a parade in the Loop. In spite of some chilly temperatures, crowds showed up early to watch the river turn a dirty shade of green before lining Columbus Drive for the annual procession of dancers, bagpipers and politicians. 

 

RECOMMENDED: Our complete guide to St. Patrick's Day in Chicago

 

Whether you opted to stay home and avoid the hordes of revelers or were holed up in an Irish pub with a pint and some corned beef and cabbage, take a look at what you missed by scrolling through our photos from the St. Patrick's Day Parade. And if you still need more shamrock sunglasses and drum lines in your life, there's always the South Side Irish Parade.

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

St. Patrick's Day Parade 2017

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

 

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Zach Long 524 Posts

Zach is the deputy editor of Time Out Chicago. He can write faster than George R.R. Martin. Follow him on Twitter @z_long.​

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest