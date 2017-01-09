  • Blog
Photos from the No Pants Subway Ride

By Zach Long Posted: Monday January 9 2017, 10:59am

Photograph: Jordan Avery

Single-digit temperatures didn't dissuade participants from stripping down to their underwear and taking a ride on the Red Line on Sunday. The annual No Pants Subway Ride went off without a hitch, as a group of riders ditched their trousers, boarded a train and pretended that nothing was amiss. Check out all the brightly-colored boxers, briefs, panties and the brave folks wearing them with our gallery of photos from the No Pants Subway Ride's return to Chicago.

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

 

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

 

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

 

Photograph: Jordan Avery

