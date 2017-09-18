Photos of Jawbreaker and more from Riot Fest 2017, Sunday

Before the gates at Riot Fest opened on Friday, the festival’s Twitter account shared a short message dedicating this year’s event to co-founder Sean McKeough, who tragically passed away last November. Throughout the weekend, McKeough’s face gazed down from the center of the Ferris wheel and a small memorial (a golf cart on a pedestal covered in photos) where visitors could pay their respects. The entire festival served as a testament to McKeough’s vision, but Sunday was the day that seemed particularly attuned to his legacy.

The lineup on Riot Fest’s final day ran the gamut from the harmony-drenched rock of That Dog to the polished, political hip-hop of M.I.A. A set from local punks Cap’n Jazz was punctuated with surreal banter while the Mighty Mighty Bosstones showed up in full plaid suits, in spite of the heat. Naturally, unofficial festival mascots GWAR and Andrew W.K. also made their annual appearances, this year relegated to back-to-back evening sets on the festival’s smallest stage.

The festival came to a close with a set from newly-reunited cult punk act Jawbreaker, a band that Riot Fest has reportedly been trying to book for years. It’s a bummer that McKeough wasn’t there to see the latest unlikely reunion unfold in front of an ecstatic crowd, but we’re pretty sure he would have wanted everyone in attendance to shout along, dance and enjoy themselves before going back to reality on Monday morning.

Look back on the last big music festival of the summer with our favorite photos from Sunday at Riot Fest.

