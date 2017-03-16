Shedd Aquarium's sea otters had an adorable snow day

An unexpected blast of lake effect snow blanketed Chicago earlier this week, signaling an end to our unseasonably warm weather and ruining commutes across the city. But while we were busy tiptoeing through ice and slush, some city residents had an "otterly" adorable time in the snow. The Shedd Aquarium's five sea otters spent the day running, rolling, jumping and sliding in bales of fresh, fluffy snow that was brought into their habitat by animal care experts. These photos of Yaku, Kiana, Mari, Luna and Ellie during their snow day are just one more reason why Chicago winters aren't that bad.
If you haven't had your fill of cuteness, you can also check out this video from the Shedd.
