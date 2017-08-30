Smart Bar is throwing a 23-hour party to celebrate its 35th anniversary

One of Chicago's best dance clubs is turning 35 this year—but it's not too old to throw a 23-hour rager. Smart Bar will present nearly a full day of dancing and music during its 23-Hour Party People event, which begins on Saturday, November 4 at 7am and keeps the dance floor bumping until Sunday, November 5 at 5am. Yes, November 5 happens to be the day that daylight savings time ends, which means that when the clock falls back at 2am, you'll get an extra hour to party.

Chicago house music legend Derrick Carter will kick off the celebration with a sunrise DJ set, making way for another 22 hours of sets. French DJ Miss Kittin and Detroit techno producer Robert Hood will get behind the decks during the party, as well as Smart Bar residents like Garrett David, Michael Serafini, Justin Long, Olin and DJ Heather.

Spending 23 hours dancing in a basement will wear you out, so Smart Bar is setting up a lounge in the nearby GMan Tavern, where attendees will be able to refuel with food and coffee before reentering the party.

Advance tickets to the event are $20, though attendees will have to pay an additional cover charge if they decide to show up during peak hours (take a look at the price chart below). Start planning a comfortable yet stylish outfit worthy of an all-night European rave and check out the full 23-Hour Party People lineup.

