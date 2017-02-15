Spring Awakening music festival announces its initial 2017 lineup

After announcing its return to Addams/Medill Park, Spring Awakening music festival has revealed the first phase of its 2017 lineup. Taking place from June 9 to 11, the three-day EDM-focused fest will welcome more than 80 acts to the Near West Side park.

Headlining acts include trance DJ Armin van Buuren, former Swedish House Mafia members Axwell ^ Ingrosso, Mad Decent head honcho Diplo, dubstep DJ Datsik and South African duo Die Antwoord. Other highlights of the initial lineup include the mysterious masked performer Marshmello, local EDM duo Krewella and U.K. house producer Duke Dumont.

In addition to the main stages (dubbed Solstice and Equinox this year), Spring Awakening has also revealed a trio of branded stages that will feature yet-to-be-announced lineups centered around trance, grime and house music. Underground EDM purveyors Sunday School, deep house record label Anjunadeep and music publication Dancing Astronaut will also curate stage takeovers, inviting a specially-tailored selection of artists and DJs to perform.

Early bird passes to the festival are still available on the Spring Awakening website—there's even a layaway option if you prefer to pay for your pass in installments.

Check out the initial crop of artists below and stay tuned as Spring Awakening continues to flesh out its 2017 lineup.

Spring Awakening 2017 Phase 1 lineup:

Afrojack

Alesso

Armin van Buuren

Axwell ^ Ingrosso

Datsik

Die Antwoord

Diplo

Duke Dumont

Excision

Galantis

GRiZ

Jauz

Krewella

Louis the Child

Marshmello

Martin Garrix

Yellow Claw

ZHU

