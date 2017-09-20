Takashi Murakami exhibition broke the MCA’s attendance record

Step aside, David Bowie. “Takashi Murakami: The Octopus Eats its Own Leg” has officially broken the Museum of Contemporary Art’s exhibition attendance record, welcoming more than 193,000 visitors since it opened on June 6. The figure breaks the MCA’s previous attendance record, which was set by the “David Bowie Is” multimedia retrospective in 2014.

If you haven’t seen the Murakami exhibition yet (what are you waiting for?), you can still snag a ticket before it closes this weekend on Sunday, September 24. To handle the influx of visitors who are waiting until the last minute, the MCA will be offering timed tickets to “The Octopus Eats its Own Leg” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Additionally, attendees at the after-hours MCA Prime Time: Off Rack event this weekend will also be able to walk through the exhibition (tickets are still available).

Get your Instagrams of Mr. DOB, the smiling flowers and the Kanye Bear while you have the chance!

