Take a look inside the proposed renovation of the Old Main Post Office

Last week, a batch of renderings of 601W Companies’ planned renovation of the Old Main Post Office leaked on an architecture forum, giving us a peek at what the developer has in store for one of Chicago’s largest vacant buildings. Today, the developers were joined by Mayor Rahm Emanuel in the building’s lobby to unveil additional renderings that offer a better look at what designers Gensler have in mind for the building’s interior.

Designs for the 2.8-million square foot space seem to keep much of the Post Office’s original architecture intact, adding some modern flourishes to bring it into the present. Included in the renderings are depictions of the planned “festival food market” which will occupy much of the ground floor of the building, spilling out into a riverfront plaza. Renderings also depict a library, gym, game room, a bar and other amenities that will be available for tenants and their guests.

Gensler’s plans for the Old Main Post Office also include a four-acre rooftop park (the largest in Chicago) and a restored lobby that retains the building’s art deco design.

While Emanuel spent much of the press conference pitching the Old Main Post Office as a possible site for Amazon’s second headquarters, no tenants for the expansive building have been revealed yet. Redevelopment of the building is anticipated to be completed sometime in 2019, while future tenants will be able to begin building out space in 2018.

For a sneak peek at what the long-unused Main Post Office could look like after more than $600 million worth of renovations, take a look at Gensler'’ latest renderings.

