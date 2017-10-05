Take a look inside Wicker Park's new adidas Originals flagship store

Chicago sneaker freaks have gained a new destination to camp out in front of in Wicker Park with today's opening of the latest adidas Originals store. The storefronts that formerly housed Reckless Records and Rodan have been combined, creating an open, industrial space for the world's largest adidas Originals flagship location.

Inside, you'll find plenty of nods to Chicago, including work by local artists POSE and TUBSZ as well as a rotating gallery wall curated by nonprofit organization IPaintMyMind. There's also a fitting room inspired by an El train, complete with brushed steel walls and a bench that looks exactly like the ones you typically find at CTA stations.

The shop will be one of the only locations that stocks adidas collaborations with noted designers like Mastermind Japan, Alexander Wang, Spezial and White Mountaineering. It's also the only place where you can take a peek at those limited-edition (and already sold out) Wicker Park sneakers.

The new Wicker Park adidas Originals store opens today at 1532 N Milwaukee Avenue and will be selling shoes daily from 11am to 8pm. Take a look at photos of the massive space below.

Photograph: Courtesy adidas

Photograph: Courtesy adidas

Photograph: Courtesy adidas

Photograph: Courtesy adidas

Photograph: Courtesy adidas

Photograph: Courtesy adidas

Photograph: Courtesy adidas

Want more? Sign up to stay in the know.