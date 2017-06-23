  • Blog
  • LGBT
Take a ride on the CTA's rainbow-covered Pride train this weekend

By Zach Long Posted: Friday June 23 2017, 11:55am

Photograph: Courtesy CTA

Following in the footsteps of the famous holiday train, the CTA is celebrating the Chicago Pride Parade by unveiling four rainbow-wrapped train cars this weekend. The colorful train will be running on the Red Line, transporting revelers to and from the city's biggest LGBTQ event of the season.

As usual, the CTA is increasing the number of trains running on the Red, Brown and Purple lines this weekend in order to get more Pride Parade attendees where they need to be. You'll have to get pretty lucky if you're hoping to take a ride on the Pride train—it's only four cars long, which means it will likely be jammed full of people all weekend long.

Keep an eye out for the rainbow train (emblazoned with the slogan "Ride with Pride!") this weekend, and take a look at some photos of the CTA's latest creation below.

 

Photograph: Courtesy CTA

 

Photograph: Courtesy CTA

 

Staff writer
By Zach Long 616 Posts

Zach is the deputy editor of Time Out Chicago. He can write faster than George R.R. Martin. Follow him on Twitter @z_long.​

