The 12 best things to do with kids in February

Now that we're in the thick of winter, we know how hard it can be to keep little one's entertained on dreary winter days. There's plenty of indoor activities and indoor playgrounds in Chicago worth checking out, along with great events to let your whole family actively explore the city. Join Lunar New Year celebrations, lace up your skates or head to the theater—the shortest month of the year is packed with great things to do.

1. "Brick by Brick"

It's your last chance to visit the hands-on building exhibit at the Museum of Science and Industry. Kids can explore professionally built LEGO models of famous architecture and get creative with their own visions. (Museum of Science and Industry, 5700 S Lake Shore Dr. Through Feb 5, 9:30am–4pm daily; $27–$45, kids $18–$32.)

2. Magic City

Manual Cinema puppeteers bring their first all-ages show to Chicago Children’s Theatre, adapted from Edith Nesbit’s 1910 novel about a girl who builds a miniature city that comes to life. (Chicago Children's Theatre, 100 S Racine Ave. Through Feb 19 at various times; $25.)

3. Wild Wednesdays at Garfield Park Conservatory

Let your little ones get up-close-and-personal with the natural world at Garfield Park Conservatory. Throughout the winter animal experts bring in animals for kids to pet and learn about. (Garfield Park Conservatory, 300 N Central Park Ave. Wednesdays at 4pm; free.)

4. The Hundred Dresses



Chicago Children’s Theatre revives its 2009 musical adaptation of Eleanor Estes’s novel about a girl who claims to have 100 dresses in her closet, even as her classmates mock her for wearing the same one to school every day. (Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N Dearborn St. Feb 1–12 at various times; $28–$39.)

5. Chinatown Lunar New Year Parade

Ring in the Year of the Rooster in Chinatown at the neighborhood's annual parade with bands, colorful floats, fireworks and traditional dragon and lion dances. (Chinatown, Wentworth Ave and Cermak Rd. Feb 1 at 1pm; free.)

6. The Snowy Day and other stories by Ezra Jack Keats

Emerald City Theatre’s 100th production brings to life the Caldecott Medal–winning picture books by author and illustrator Keats, beloved for being among the first in children’s literature to introduce nonwhite protagonists and urban settings. (Apollo Theater, 2540 N Lincoln Ave. Feb 4–April 22 at various times; $19–29.)

7. The Chinese New Year at Chinese-American Museum

Celebrate the Year of the Rooster with family-friendly activities, arts and crafts, traditional Chinese bites and more. (Chinese-American Museum of Chicago, 238 W 23rd St. Feb 4 at 2pm; $10, $5 for kids, free for members.)

8. Chicago Auto Show

The whole family can enjoy exploring cars of the future at the annual auto show. Join on February 20 for a special Family Day with kid-friendly activities. (McCormick Place, 2301 S Lake Shore Dr. Feb 11–20, 10am; $12, $6 for kids and seniors.)

9. Neighborhoods of the World

This nine-week series kicks off with Chinese New Year celebrations followed by an exploration of Poland and Brazil's Carnival through live music, authentic cuisine, dance and art. (Navy Pier Crystal Gardens, 600 E Grand Ave. Feb 12, 19 and 26 at 12pm; free.)

10. Adler After Dark: Family Edition

The planetarium's monthly after-hours celebration returns with a family-friendly edition packed with activities the whole crew can enjoy—and don't worry Mom and Dad, they still serve alcohol. (Adler Planetarium, 1300 S Lake Shore Dr. Feb 16 at 6pm; $25.)

11. Polar Adventure Days

Explore Northerly Island through a series of cold-weather activities at the annual Polar Adventure Days. Learn how to snowshoe, participate in winter crafts, drink cocoa and check out Siberian huskies, wolves and birds of prey from the Flint Creek Wildlife Rehabilitation. (Northerly Island, 1400 S Linn White Dr. Feb 25 at 12pm; Free.)

12. Ice Skating

Show off your skating chops at nearly a dozen rinks around the city. Sure, it might be cold, but that skating ribbon can't be beat. (Various locations across the city.)

