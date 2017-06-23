The 2017 Chicago Pride Parade: Here’s what you need to know

The Chicago 48th Annual Pride Parade is just two days away—are you ready? As Chicagoans queue up their ultimate Pride playlists and brace themselves for an onslaught of rainbows, we’re also asking ourselves those boring logistical questions: Wait, where am I going to watch the parade? How am I going to meet up with my friends? Where should I post up to party? Fear not—we’re here to help with the definitive guide to this weekend's festivities.

When is the Chicago 48th Annual Pride Parade?

Sunday, June 25. It steps off at noon from Broadway and Montrose.

Wait, I thought the Pride Parade was in Boystown.

It’s a parade, so it travels. (Here’s another example of a popular Chicago parade.) The Pride Parade starts in Uptown, travels south on Broadway, then continues south on Halsted through Boystown. From there, it travels east on Belmont, reconnects with Broadway and goes south, then east on Diversey. It ends at Sheridan and Diversey in Lincoln Park. Here’s a map.

Courtesy: ChicagoPrideCalendar.org

That said, the parade will probably reach Halsted and Addison around 1pm. Plan your brunches accordingly.

Can we drink at the Pride Parade?

In short, no. There’s a $1,000 fine for public alcohol consumption and plenty of police officers on duty to issue tickets. Of course, there are plenty of Boystown bars to pop into for a drink, though they’ll certainly be madhouses on Pride. If that’s not your scene, try one of these bars near (but not too near) the Chicago Pride Parade.

Who’s marching in the Pride Parade?

This year’s grand marshal is Lea DeLaria, a.k.a. Big Boo from Netflix’s Orange Is The New Black. DeLaria has been a longtime LGBTQ advocate and broke major ground as an openly gay comedian in the '80s and '90s. Plus, she’s an Illinois native. Beyond that, schools, companies and grassroots organizations (a full list here) will join in the fun with colorful floats and processions.

For information on street closures, public transit and more, visit Chicago Pride’s website. Have fun, be safe and happy Pride!

