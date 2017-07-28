The Blackstone is hosting a free dino-themed dance party for Lollapalooza, complete with a velociraptor

There are plenty of free Lollapalooza parties happening next weekend, but how many involve prehistoric reptiles? We know just the one. The Blackstone (636 S Michigan Ave), which is located directly across the street from Grant Park, is hosting one of the more unique pre-parties we've seen so far this year. As part of its weekly Blackstone Beats music series, the hotel will open its lobby lounge to fest-goers and post-work Loopers alike on Friday, August 4 from 3:30 to 5:30pm. The festivities, dubbed DJ and Dinos, will feature live music and an appearance from the velociraptor from “Jurassic World: The Exhibition.”

Before heading over to Lollapalooza, guests are invited to get up close and personal with the raptor, which is being temporarily borrowed from the exhibit's Raptor Paddock. The event is free and registration is not required. The hotel's cocktail lounge, Timothy's Hutch, will have classic cocktails and small bites available for purchase. Go on and get prehistoric with your bad self before venturing across the street to see The Killers, Blink-182 and Run the Jewels.

