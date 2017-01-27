The five best things to do this weekend in Chicago

1. Jam out for the weekend, man

Now in its eighth year, the annual Chicago Psych Fest is back this weekend to bring trippy, melt-your-mind local music. The two-night fest features Chicago rockers Post Animals (a.k.a., the band with Steve from Stranger Things), Diagonal, TALsounds, and more. (Hideout, 1354 W Wabansia Ave, Fri 9pm, Sat 8:30pm. $12.)

2. Immerse yourself in a gender-bending cabaret

Tony-nominated playwright, cabaret star and drag queer extraordinaire Charles Busch brings That Girl, That Boy to Chicago this weekend. The cabaret act combines storytelling, songs and character scenes into one dazzling show. (The Broadway at Pride Arts Center, 4139 N Broadway Sun 7:30pm. $40–$75.)

3. Find your new favorite vintage

More than 125 vendors bring their housewares, furniture, clothing, jewelry, vinyl and more to Randolph Street Market. You could totally re-decorate your entire apartment in an afternoon here if you’re feeling ambitious. (Beaux Arts Plumbers Union Hall Building, 1340 W Washington Blvd, Sat-Sun 10am–5pm. $10 entry.)

4. Celebrate the Year of the Rooster

Ring in the Chinese New Year with a special performance by the China Broadcasting Chinese Orchestra. Chicago Symphony Orchestra cellist Katinka Kleijn joins the group as a soloist to perform traditional Chinese songs. (Symphony Center, 220 S Michigan Ave, Sun, 3pm. $20-$75.)

5. Pretend it’s summer and go to a beer fest

Chicago Ale Fest: Winter Edition is taking over Navy Pier this weekend. While it’s not quite the same as wandering down the street thoroughly buzzed in a tank top, street fest vibes can permeate winter weather if you let them. (Navy Pier, 600 E Grand Ave, Sat noon and 4pm sessions. $50.)

