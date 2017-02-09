  • Blog
The most gorgeous latte art in Chicago

By Jonathan Samples Posted: Thursday February 9 2017, 1:00pm

Photograph: Kari Skaflen
C.C. Ferns Coffee

Chicago has a lot of great coffee shops, which is likely why you encounter many folks taking photos of their coffee. Some of the frequently Instagrammed cups of joe feature latte art—the decorative steamed milk designs that sometimes accompany your favorite caffeinated beverage. Not only do you literally consume these unique works of art (beat that, Picasso), but they are typically prepared by a friendly neighborhood barista at one of the city's amazing local coffee shops. To commemorate these café Claude Monets, we compiled some of the best works of latte art created right here in Chicago.

The Wormhole Coffee

 

C.C. Ferns Coffee

 

A photo posted by Carrie (@carrieab) on

 

Intelligentsia Coffee

 

A photo posted by Tori Matkin (@tori_matkin) on

 

Gaslight Coffee Roasters

 

A photo posted by DBL//CUP (@dblcupluv) on

 

Bridgeport Coffee House

 

A photo posted by Susie (@susie.yellow) on

 

Perkolator

 

A photo posted by The Secret Cups (@thesecretcups) on

 

Metropolis Coffee Company

 

A photo posted by sergii (@sergiinetetskyi) on

 

The Coffee Studio

 

A photo posted by Samantha Narunovska (@samtenite29) on

 

Jackalope Coffee & Tea House

 

A photo posted by Melissa Falk (@soloroamer66) on

 

Ipsento Coffee

 

A photo posted by Haley 🌹-AY (@halacious) on

 

