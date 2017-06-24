  • Blog
The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Sun, June 25

By Grace Perry Posted: Saturday June 24 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Anthony Soave

1. The Chicago Pride Parade is marching from Uptown through Boystown today, beginning at noon. It’s free to attend.

2. See live music and work from local artists at the Logan Square Arts Festival all day today. There's a $5 suggested donation to attend.

3. The popular monthly vintage fair Randolph Street Market Festival will be at Beaux Arts Plumbers Union Hall today. There's a $10 entry fee at the door.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

