The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, July 19

By Grace Perry Posted: Tuesday July 18 2017, 6:00pm

Photograph: Nick Murway

1. The top 14 burgers in Chicago will compete for the title at Time Out Chicago’s Battle of the Burger. Two sessions—one at 5:30pm and another at 8:30pm—will be hosted in Daley Plaza.

2. Enjoy a breezy happy hour on the museum campus at Jazzin’ At The Shedd, the aquarium’s weekly after-hours event. It begins at 5pm and costs $20.

3. Gawk at rock and roll memorabilia at Exhibitionism: The Rolling Stones at Navy Pier. It’s open from 1 to 9pm and costs $32 per adult. The exhibit leaves Chicago at the end of the month.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.

 

By Grace Perry

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago.

