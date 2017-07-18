The three things you need to know today in Chicago: Wed, July 19

1. The top 14 burgers in Chicago will compete for the title at Time Out Chicago’s Battle of the Burger. Two sessions—one at 5:30pm and another at 8:30pm—will be hosted in Daley Plaza.

2. Enjoy a breezy happy hour on the museum campus at Jazzin’ At The Shedd, the aquarium’s weekly after-hours event. It begins at 5pm and costs $20.

3. Gawk at rock and roll memorabilia at Exhibitionism: The Rolling Stones at Navy Pier. It’s open from 1 to 9pm and costs $32 per adult. The exhibit leaves Chicago at the end of the month.

For more events, check in with Time Out Chicago throughout the day.