Theater Wit announces full casting for upcoming season

Theater Wit has completed casting for all four shows in its 2017–18 season, to include some pretty enticing matchups.

As previously announced, season opener Significant Other will star Alex Weisman, in what we’ve since learned will be his last Chicago role before joining the Broadway cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child in the spring. Weisman will be joined in the Theater Wit–About Face Theatre co-production by Ann Whitney, Amanda Drinkall, Tiffany Oglesby, Cassidy Slaughter-Mason, Ninos Baba and Benjamin Sprunger. Keira Fromm directs (Nov 2–Dec 10).

Eric John Meyer’s comedy The Antelope Party, about a club for adult My Little Pony fans (a.k.a “bronies”), gets an impressive collection of rising talent for its world premiere: Will Allan, Anu Bhatt, Mary Winn Heider, Evan Linder, Edward Mawere and Annie Munch will star in director Jeremy Wechsler’s production (Jan 5–Feb 24).

Devon de Mayo’s cast for the Chicago premiere of Women Laughing Alone with Salad, Sheila Callaghan’s stock-photo-inspired satire about gender and body image, will feature Echaka Agba (who was revealed yesterday to be a double winner in this year’s Time Out Chicago Theater Awards), Japhet Balaban, Jennifer Engstrom and Daniella Pereira (Mar 9–Apr 29).

The fourth slot in Theater Wit’s slate goes to the holiday-season return of writer-performer Mitchell Fain’s This Way Outta Santaland (Nov 24–Dec 30).

