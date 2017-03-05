  • Blog
Thousands of Chicagoans took a chilly dip at the Chicago Polar Plunge

By Grace Perry Posted: Sunday March 5 2017, 6:29pm

Photograph: Neal O'Bryan

With highs in the mid-fifties today, the 2017 Chicago Polar Plunge wasn’t exactly, er, polar. Considering the snowless January and February Chicago just experienced, that’s no real surprise. Nonetheless, it was far from beach weather, and thousands of maniacs dived right into the frigid waters at North Avenue Beach. We were incredibly impressed by the Chicagoans who took a dip in Lake Michigan this morning, particularly since in doing so they raised a considerable amount of money for Special Olympics Chicago. While past celebrity participants Lady Gaga and Vince Vaughn didn't show up this year, Dax Shepard (star of the upcoming CHiPs movie) took a dip in his uniform. Take a look at our shots of this year’s Chicago Polar Plunge below, and maybe you’ll be inspired to make a splash in 2018.

 

Staff writer
By Grace Perry

Grace Perry is an assistant editor at Time Out Chicago. She’s a native Chicagoan who really wishes whales lived in Lake Michigan. Follow her on Twitter at @perryjetaime. 

For any feedback or for more information email

