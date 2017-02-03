Try our latest cocktail collaboration at Parson's Chicken & Fish

Parson's Chicken & Fish may be the quintessential summer hangout, but their winter game is strong too. With karaoke on Tuesday nights, a Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich from chef Hunter Moore and a special cocktail collaboration between yours truly and bar manager Charlie Schott, what could warm one's soul—and toes—better this winter?

For the entire month, you'll be able to grab our special Time Out cocktail, Clique Bait, for $10. It's inspired by the combination of Batavia Arrack (Indonesian rum) and Herbsaint (anise liqueur), and tied together with a little lime and allspice. Pair it with the February-exclusive Nashville-style hot chicken sandwich, topped with slaw, American cheese, North Star pickles and Parson's secret recipe hot sauce for $11.50.

If you're looking for additional new tipples to sample, keep your eyes (and taste buds) peeled for even more collaborative cocktails at Land & Sea Department bars this winter. Happy drinking!

