Vic Mensa is playing a free show at Thalia Hall on Thursday

Local rapper Vic Mensa’s performance at last month’s Goose Island 312 Urban Block Party was anything but smooth, thanks to some technical difficulties that prevented him from playing his entire set. Goose Island and Mensa were obviously disappointed with the situation, so they’re making it up to fans who were at the show (and anyone else who is interested in seeing him) by hosting a free concert this week.

Before he heads out on tour with Jay Z at the end of October, Mensa will play a free show at Thalia Hall on Thursday, October 5 at 7:30pm. You’ll need to be 18+ to get in and admission is first come, first served—we can almost guarantee there will be a line down the block to see this special hometown show. If you RSVP and are one of the first 100 people through the door, Goose Island will buy your first beer.

Anyone who caught Mensa’s surprise set at Lollapalooza earlier this summer or his recent performance at Riot Fest can attest that he’s making some of the most personal and exciting music of his young career—don’t miss your chance to see him in one of Chicago’s best music venues.

