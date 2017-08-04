Vic Mensa will perform a 'surprise' pop-up performance at Lollapalooza today

Just over one day into the festival, Lollapalooza has been full of surprises. Yesterday, those unexpected occurrences included shortened sets and an evacuation during the headlining performances, but organizers seem determined to make it up to fans today.



A notification sent via the festival's official app revealed that Chicago rapper Vic Mensa will be playing a surprise "pop-up performance" on Perry's Stage tonight at 8:15pm. It's going to be a short one—headlining act DJ Snake is set to take the stage at 8:30pm, so hopefully Mensa is punctual.

Mensa will be appearing at Lollapalooza just a week after releasing his debut album, The Autobiography. During his politically charged set at last year's festival, Mensa took the stage with dancers dressed in riot gear and brought local drag performer Lucy Stoole on stage. We're looking forward to another impactful (albeit quick) show from the Chicago hip-hop star.