We crowned the best grilled cheese in Chicago

Hundreds of hungry Chicagoans joined us at Thalia Hall on Sunday for Time Out Chicago's second annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown, where nine contenders battled for the title of Best Grilled Cheese in Chicago. Participating restaurants included:
- Cheesie's Pub & Grub
- Dusek's
- Gayle's Best Ever Grilled Cheese
- Jerry's
- Michael Jordan's Steak House
- Same Day Cafe
- South Water Kitchen
- Toasty Cheese Mobile Eatery
- Wyler Road
Guests tried samples of each unique sandwich and washed them all down with Rekorderlig Cider and Tsingtao beer before voting for their favorite melty take. At the end of the day Jerry's came out on top with Gayle's and Dusek's hot on its heels in second and third place, respectively. Check out photos of all the artery-clogging fun below.
All photos by Jordan Avery.
Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.
Comments
- Get Livefyre
- FAQ