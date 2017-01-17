We crowned the best grilled cheese in Chicago

Hundreds of hungry Chicagoans joined us at Thalia Hall on Sunday for Time Out Chicago's second annual Grilled Cheese Meltdown, where nine contenders battled for the title of Best Grilled Cheese in Chicago. Participating restaurants included:

Cheesie's Pub & Grub

Dusek's

Gayle's Best Ever Grilled Cheese

Jerry's

Michael Jordan's Steak House

Same Day Cafe

South Water Kitchen

Toasty Cheese Mobile Eatery

Wyler Road

Guests tried samples of each unique sandwich and washed them all down with Rekorderlig Cider and Tsingtao beer before voting for their favorite melty take. At the end of the day Jerry's came out on top with Gayle's and Dusek's hot on its heels in second and third place, respectively. Check out photos of all the artery-clogging fun below.

All photos by Jordan Avery.

