Check out all these sandwiches you can try at our Grilled Cheese Meltdown

In just four days, we'll be gorging ourselves with delicious grilled cheese sandwiches at Time Out Chicago's Grilled Cheese Meltdown. If you haven't gotten your tickets already, be sure to get them now so you can also partake in tasty, cheesy goodness from local vendors. It's just the right event to put our winter blues to bed and comfort ourselves with food before we get too worried about our beach bods, so come down to Thalia Hall this Saturday, January 15, for the Grilled Cheese Meltdown.

Need any more convincing? Check out these photos from the restaurants that will be showing off their sandwich skills.

Photograph: Cheesie's Pub and Grub

Cheesie's Pub and Grub: This one's got chicken tenders, bacon, hot sauce, barbecue sauce and ranch on Texas Toast.

Photograph: Dusek's

Dusek's Board & Beer: For a savory treat, Dusek's sandwich with 17-year old Irish cheddar, French raclette, Taleggio, black truffle and charred frisee marmalade on Tuscan pavé.

Jerry's Sandwiches: They're calling this guy Lincoln Square's Nutball sandwich, with cashew butter, applewood bacon, cheddar, arugula and mango-chipotle chutney.

Photograph: Michael Jordan's Steak House

Michael Jordan's Steak House: You'll get a chance to grab the braised short rib grilled cheese with grilled raclette, braised short ribs and caramelized onion broth on the side.

Photograph: Same Day Cafe

Same Day Café: We can't wait to try the rosemary grilled cheese with cheddar and smoked gouda on house-made rosemary bread.

Photograph: South Water Kitchen

South Water Kitchen: Indulge in this sweet variation with pear, brie and blueberry jam.

Photograph: Toasty Cheese

Toasty Cheese Mobile Eatery: For a positively packed grilled cheese, try this panini with duck bacon, provolone, fresh spinach, baby arugula, aioli and Sicilian cherry tomatoes.

Photograph: Wyler Road

Wyler Road: This guy's perfect to pair with drinks, the Beer Cheese Grilled Cheese, with provolone, caramelized onion and tomatoes.

Photograph: Gayle's Best Ever Grilled Cheese

Gayle's Best Ever Grilled Cheese: Get a taste for Little Italy with Gayle's Little Italy with butterkäse cheese, five-cheese garlic spread, tomato salsa and fresh pepperoni on fresh-baked white sourdough bread.

