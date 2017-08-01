We teamed up with Longman & Eagle to create this beautiful bourbon cocktail

Summer isn't over just yet, and we're savoring every last drop of the season with the help of street festivals, outdoor movie nights and the city's best patios. Now we have one more excuse to hang on. We teamed up with the bar team at Longman & Eagle to create a delightful summer sipper that's packed with seasonal flavors.

The Blue Buffalo Buck ($10) is a ruby-red elixir that combines Buffalo Trace bourbon, Fernet Branca, blueberry-basil syrup and lime. The whole thing is shaken, strained, poured over ice and topped with ginger beer and a fresh basil leaf. It's available at the Logan Square eatery throughout the month of August. You can find this cocktail and more Time Out Chicago collaborations at other Land & Sea Dept. bars this fall. Cheers!

