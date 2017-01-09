What's on deck at the 2017 Cubs Convention

Cubs Convention returns this month, and this year’s event promises to be unlike any other in the team’s history. For the first time, fans will not attend the three-day, off-season festival asking “is this the year.” Instead, the 2017 event is being presented as a celebration of the year that was, while promising to give fans a preview of what’s in store for the Cubbies in the upcoming season.

Players and coaches from the 2016 World Series Championship team will rub shoulders with fans during the 32nd annual Cubs Convention, which runs January 13–15 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago. Autograph opportunities, panel discussions and the chance to take a photo with the World Series Trophy are just some of what fans can expect during the weekend event.

Cubs Convention kicks off at 6pm on Friday with an opening ceremony and player introductions. Players and prospects will then hold surprise autograph signings, before a special "Friday Night with Ryan Dempster" show that will feature interviews with players, coaches and Cubs alumni.

On Saturday, attendees can play "Cubs Jeopardy" and check out other fan-favorite programs, including various Q&A sessions. Session topics include: baseball operations, a Cubs business operations update, Joe Maddon and his coaching staff, and a kids only press conference. Cubs pitchers Jake Arrieta, Kyle Hendricks, Mike Montgomery and Wade Davis will relive highlights from the 2016 season and preview the 2017 campaign during a new "On the Mound" panel discussion. The day will end with a Wayne Messmer-led game of "Cubs Bingo."

Sunday’s entertainment lineup will feature additional autograph sessions, as well as panel discussions on various topics.

So, whether you’re a diehard fan who’s unable to let go of the 2016 season or you’re anxious to see if the Cubs can repeat as World Series champions, this year’s Cubs Convention should give you a reason to celebrate.

