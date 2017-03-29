Cubs season opener is among the most popular Opening Day matchups

The start of the 2017 Major League Baseball season is a few short days away and unsurprisingly, the Chicago Cubs are one of the hottest tickets in all of baseball. Online ticket retailer Vivid Seats ranked MLB Opening Day matchups, and the Cubs at St. Louis Cardinals on April 2 is the second most popular season opener on the schedule, finishing just behind the San Diego Padres versus the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Using the number of tickets sold through its online marketplace, the company listed all 15 Opening Day games in order of popularity. Unlike their crosstown rivals, the White Sox were not involved in any of the more-anticipated matchups. The South Siders' home opener against the Detroit Tigers was 12th on the list. That lack of excitement was underscored by the teams $56 average ticket price—the second cheapest in the league.

Meanwhile, the 2016 World Series Champion Cubs command more coin than any other team. The average ticket price for a Cubs game is $130 and overall ticket sales for the regular season are up 55 percent, according to Vivid Seats. So, if you're looking for a bargain (and perhaps a 16-inch brisket grilled cheese sandwich) you may want to take a trip to Guaranteed Rate Field this season instead of paying out the nose for a seat in the Friendly Confines.

