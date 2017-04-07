Word on the Street: Cubs, White Sox edition

Chicagoans are always saying crazy things, but all the hype surrounding the 2017 baseball season has produced more outrageous quips than we’re used to. Chances are you or someone you know has screamed something ridiculous at the TV since the Cubs and White Sox started their seasons earlier this week. If not, check out some of the hilarious things we overheard baseball fans say about America's favorite pastime.

Did you overhear something crazy this week? Email us or tweet us @TimeOutChicago with #wordonthestreet, and you may find it in the next Word On The Street.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.