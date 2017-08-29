  • Blog
Wrigleyville is getting a Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams in 2018

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Tuesday August 29 2017, 5:05pm

Jeni's Brambleberry Crisp

Ice cream maven Jeni Britton Bauer’s frosty empire is expanding yet again. After opening a new location in Old Town last month, she’s setting her sights on Wrigleyville—specifically The Park at Wrigley, located just outside the stadium. The forthcoming Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams shop is set to begin scooping by Opening Day 2018, according to Eater. This will be the Ohio-based company’s fifth location in Chicago (sixth if you count the reported forthcoming West Loop expansion).

Bauer told Eater that she’ll even debut a soon-to-be-named, baseball-themed flavor at the Wrigleyville outpost—expect ice cream loaded with popcorn from Iowa, honey-roasted peanuts and caramel. And if her other shops are any indication, expect clever design details that reflect the neighborhood and its rich history in baseball.

