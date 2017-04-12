You can go to Chance the Rapper's birthday party this weekend

Chicago Public Schools crusader, three-time Grammy winner and future Lollapalooza headliner Chance the Rapper is turning 24 on April 16, so of course he's throwing a party to celebrate. Chance will be marking another rotation around the sun at Studio Paris nightclub on Sunday, which is hosting an event called Chance the Birthday.

Details of the bash are being kept under wraps, but organizers are promising "special guests," which presumably means that attendees will be rubbing shoulders with Chance and some of his famous friends (just don't expect Kanye to show up out of the blue like he did at Magnificent Coloring Day).

Tickets to the party are $100—yeah, it's expensive, but that's the price you pay for being able to tell all your friends that you were at Chance's birthday party. If you're really flush with cash, you can reserve a VIP table for 10 (accompanied by "1 bottle of Premium Champagne, 1 bottle of Premium Vodka") for $2,000 or upgrade to "premium seating" for $2,500. All proceeds benefit Chance's nonprofit organization Social Works, so you can at least rest easy knowing that your money is going to a good cause.

Get your tickets before they inevitably sell out and start thinking about what you should get Chance for his birthday this year—he's already got more than enough hats, so you'll have to be creative.

