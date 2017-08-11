You can run the lakefront in your underwear during Chicago Triathlon weekend

As Cupid's Undie Run and the No Pants Subway Ride have repeatedly demonstrated, stripping down to your underwear in public makes life a bit more thrilling. The organizers of the Chicago Triathlon are taking that sentiment to heart, with the introduction of the inaugural Gildan Underwear Run during this year's event, which will kick off a weekend of running, biking and swimming.

On Friday, August 25, 500 runners will take off their pants and go for a leisurely, untimed, one-mile fun run along the Chicago lakefront. The underwear run has long been a tradition at the New York City Triathlon, but this year organizers have decided to let Midwesterners show off their boxers, briefs and panties (as if we needed an excuse!). You don't even have to be a Chicago Triathlon participant to take part in the Underwear Run—it's open to runners of all abilities.

In order to join the bare-legged run, you'll need to register on the Chicago Triathlon website and make a $10 donation to the 100 Club, which supports the families of first responders who make the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty. Participants are encouraged to wear underwear (and accessories) that pay tribute to police and firemen, with the best individual and group costumes winning Gildan gift cards. All runners will get complimentary race photos, post-run refreshments and a safe place to keep your clothes while you're showing off your skivvies.

