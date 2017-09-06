You might be able to see the northern lights above Chicago tonight

Usually the aurora borealis is only visible from locations that are closer to the North Pole, but tonight you might be able to glimpse it from Chicago.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a solar storm on Monday has created a geomagnetic storm that will make the aurora (a.k.a. the northern lights) visible throughout much of the northern United States.

Cloudy conditions and Chicago's light pollution could make it difficult to see, but if you can escape to a few miles outside of the city, you might be able to take in the glowing lights without having to travel to Alaska, Canada or Iceland. The geomagnetic storm is projected to continue throughout the day tomorrow, so it's possible that you might also see the aurora tomorrow evening.

For optimal viewing, you'll want to find someplace dark, but unlike the recent solar eclipse, you don't need any special glasses to enjoy the northern lights. Just look up at the sky and enjoy the natural, undulating colors.

