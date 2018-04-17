6 ways to celebrate 4/20 in Chicago

Whether you're cheerleading legalization efforts in Illinois or you just enjoy stuffing your face with Chicago's best stoner dishes, 4/20 is an excellent excuse to celebrate cannabis culture. If you're into that sort of thing, Chicago restaurants, bars and attractions have prepared a handful of hilarious specials and worthwhile events. From punny food and drink deals to an educational fest, here's where to celebrate 4/20 in Chicago this year.

Editor's note: All specials and events listed are applicable during venue hours on Friday, April 20 unless otherwise noted.

1. Sip Gin & Chronics at Fox Bar: The West Loop bar within Soho House Chicago gives its menu a stoner-friendly makeover. Come hungry and enjoy $2 High Life, $8 Gin & Chronics, $10 Dime Sacks (10-piece chicken nuggets) and $13 Dude, Where's my Burger? (house burger under a piece of fried chicken).

2. Order a Stöner Bowl at DMen Tap: Trip out over a screening of The Wizard of Oz synced to The Dark Side of the Moon at 8pm. When the munchies hit, order a Stöner Bowl, the Avondale beer bar's classic Döner bowl gussied up with your choice of more than 20 unique fixings. Can't make tough decisions under the influence? Go with the "too high" option and let the kitchen decide for you.

3. Check out Waldos Forever Fest: Serious stoners and newbies are invited to this free all-day fest in Andersonville, where DJs, musicians, food trucks and marijuana educators will gather to celebrate cannabis acceptance. Stop by Clark and Argyle streets between 10am and 9pm to get in on the action.

4. Hang with Mick Jenkins at Emporium Wicker Park: Enjoy a special performance from Chicago rapper Mick Jenkins alongside sets from Green Sllime, theMIND and Qari at the Wicker Park arcade bar starting at 8pm. We recommend pairing the concert with a round of Frogger or Michael Jackson's Moonwalker. Tickets are $5 in advance or $10 at the door.

5. Score free guac at Dos Toros: Wake, bake and check Dos Toros's Instagram story at 10am for a code that can be used at the Chicago taqueria (1 N Dearborn St) to redeem for free guacamole on any entree plus a branded lighter.

6. Watch Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory at Lagunitas: The Douglas Park brewery will host two free screenings of the classic candy-coated flick at 4:20 and 6:20pm. Guests are invited to enjoy food and brews upstairs before settling in for the movie; be sure to snag a taste of Waldo's Special Ale, the brewery's "dankest and hoppiest beer" yet.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.