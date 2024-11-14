A Jeremy Allen White look-alike contest is happening in Chicago this weekend

It was inevitable: Following the huge success of the Timothée Chalamet look-alike competition that happened in New York a few weeks ago—where the real Chalamet actually showed up!—someone in Chicago has decided to host the Windy City version of the happening. That's right, a Jeremy Allen White competition will take over a "big hill" in Humboldt Park this Saturday at 1pm, according to a flyer.

The straightforward announcement also reveals that the winner will earn a $50 cash prize and "some cigarettes." We have absolutely no idea who the organizers are but we're pretty confident that the event will draw a crowd.

Folks who noticed the flyer quickly turned to social media to comment on the weekend's occurrence.

A Jeremy Allen White lookalike contest is coming to Chicago this weekend. https://t.co/zeIBQMPauw pic.twitter.com/5PUTbUiQO5 — Block Club Chicago (@BlockClubCHI) November 13, 2024

"UPDATE: it has now been moved to my bedroom. apologies for the inconvenience," a user hilariously joked on X.

"These have to be 'organized' by women," someone else noted. "It's genius."

The excitement is palpable, and for good reason. After all, White has become a Chicago emblem of sorts given his role on the hit FX series The Bear, in which he plays Chicago chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto.

Speaking of The Bear: the series just confirmed that a fourth season will drop some time in 2025.

While we're at it, here is a list of every Chicago restaurant featured in season three of The Bear. Allen might not show up at his own doppelgängers extravaganza this weekend, but he might very well decide to dine at one of these eateries in the near future. Because life always imitates art, right?