The only thing better than a Timothée Chalamet sighting in NYC is an afternoon filled with Chalamet doppelgangers, which is exactly what’s going to happen at the end of this month when a Timothée Chalamet look-alike contest is set to take place by the Washington Square Park arch.

The winner of the October 27 contest, which will kick off at 1pm, will earn everlasting glory, of course, $50 in cash and the chance to take on an understudy or body fill-in role in the next Chalamet movie (full disclosure: we made this part up).

may have to fly back to nyc for this watch this space pic.twitter.com/y6neM3Ncpm — Anne Teefa (@lipbalmwhore) September 20, 2024

According to the event’s official invite, nearly 900 people have already RSVP’d yes to the competition and some have even uploaded photos of themselves, staking their virtual claim to the title.

Although some users (we're talking to you, Sebastian) certainly resemble the 28-year-old Oscar-nominated actor, others clearly live in an alternate universe. But a guy can dream, right?

The comments section of the invite is chock-full of hilarious observations, a gift that keeps on giving.

“The address has hanged to my house, pls start showing up there guys,” Izzy wrote.

"Timothee call me by your name," someone else commented, referencing one of Chalamet's most iconic films.

"Can't wait to meet my husband at this event," yet another user noted. We're giggling, sure, but we sort of feel the same?

Although the contest is not sanctioned by any sort of Chalamet-associated official party, it all sounds very New York and exactly what we need to remind us of the amazing things that only New Yorkers come up with.

In other Chalamet-related news, the actor has actually been spotted all around the Lower East Side in recent weeks, where he’s been filming his new movie, Marty Supreme, about ping-pong champion Marty Reisman. As passerby may have noticed, the area has been made to look like the neighborhood during the 1950s, complete with Jewish delis and old cars. Who knows? Walking around may bring you face-to-face with Chalamet himself … or one of his look-a-likes.