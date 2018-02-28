  • News
A new two-day hot sauce festival features artisan makers, a chihuahua beauty pageant and more

By Morgan Olsen Posted: Wednesday February 28 2018, 11:43am

Photograph: Nick Murway

While we patiently wait for the rest of the Pitchfork lineup to manifest itself on a wall outside of the Violet Hour, we're turning our attention to a new summer festival. The inaugural Chi-Town Hot Sauce Expo will heat up Toyota Park on June 23 and 24. The two-day celebration of all things spicy is hosted by High River Sauces and features makers from around the world, plenty of free samples, competitions, food vendors, beer and cocktails.

On the entertainment front, guests can expect a Carolina Reaper pepper-eating contest with a $1,000 prize, a cocktail competition, luchador wrestling and a chihuahua beauty pageant. If the thought of sampling sweat-inducing sauces in the summer heat doesn't scare you off, you can secure general admission tickets for $10, which includes free tastings and access to events. Upgrade to $40 tickets for four beer tokens, a barbecue lunch box a bottle of High River sauce and a limited-edition event poster. Check out more details below and start prepping your taste buds. 

Staff writer
By Morgan Olsen 186 Posts

Morgan is the editor of Time Out Chicago. She is strongly opposed to the FDA's warning that raw cookie dough is bad for you. Follow her on Twitter @morgancolsen.​

