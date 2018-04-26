All the perks of Chicago’s new CityKey ID card program

Earlier today, the City of Chicago officially launched its CityKey municipal ID program, which allows Chicago residents to obtain a government-issued photo ID that can also be used as a library card and a Ventra card. The voluntary program is notable for offering identification to all Chicagoans, including undocumented immigrants, homeless individuals and other marginalized populations, though anyone who applies for the CityKey card will need to prove their identity and residency in the city.

The Office of the City Clerk is offering the first 100,000 CityKey ID cards free of charge—after those are gone, applicants between the ages of 18 and 64 will pay $10 for a card, while anyone under 18 will pay $5. Fee waivers will be available for the homeless, low-income individuals, domestic violence survivors, members of the re-entry community and veterans.

Anyone interested in obtaining a CityKey card can book an appointment at the Office of the City Clerk in Chicago City Hall (121 N LaSalle Dr). Applicants will need to bring a completed application and documents proving their identity and residency to the 15-minute appointment—if everything checks out, you'll be issued a card on-site. CityKey cards will also be issued at mobile application centers that will travel to communities throughout the city this summer.

While getting government-issued IDs into the hands of as many Chicagoans as possible is a noble cause, the city recognizes that many residents will need to be persuaded to begin carrying yet another card in their pockets. That's why the CityKey ID program is launching with a variety of benefits, including discounts at local museums, sporting events, restaurants and shops. The Office of the City Clerk released the initial list of CityKey card perks this morning—here's a look at what you can get by presenting your card at local businesses.

Sports

Chicago Fire: Discounted ticket prices on select games

Chicago Red Stars: 10 percent discount on all Red Star tickets

Chicago Sky: 20 percent off tickets

Arts and culture

2nd Story: $5 off tickets

Broadway in Chicago: Discounts on a show-to-show basis

Chicago Children's Museum: $2 off regular priced admission ticket purchased at the museum's admissions desk

Ed Paschke Art Center: 25 percent off memberships priced between $75 and $500

Field Museum: one free day

Goodman Theatre: 50 percent discount on four mezzanine tickets per production through August 2018. Subject to availability.

Haitian American Museum of Chicago: 10 percent off at gift shop

Joffrey Ballet: 10 percent off tickets to select performances

Lincoln Park Zoo: 10 percent off membership

National Museum of Mexican Art: 10 percent off at gift shop

National Museum of Puerto Rican Arts & Culture: 10 percent off at gift shop

National Veterans Art Museum: 25 percent off membership

Windy City Play House: 15 percent off all tickets

Entertainment

Cinemas Entertainment Lawndale 10 Theater: Movie ticket and small popcorn for $8.50

Navy Pier: 20 percent off Pier Park attractions

Restaurants

Amanecer Taco Shop: 10 percent off food & beverages

Back of the Yards Coffee: 10 percent discount

Brew Brew Coffee and Tea: 10 percent discount

Chef Sara's Cafe: 10 percent off on Tuesdays

Davis Theatre Carbon Arc Bar & Board: 15 percent discount on food, dine-in only, offer not valid on already discounted

Dulcelandia: 10 percent off candy, piñata and frozen yogurt

Father & Son Restaurant: 10% discount on pick-up orders and a free dessert pizza or one pound of Cinnamon Ticos for dine-in orders with a minimum of $25

Majani Soulful Vegetarian Cuisine: 5 percent discount

Stewarts Coffee: 10 percent discount online purchases and at Stewart’s store in Carol Stream, IL

Surf's Up South Shore: 10 percent off Tuesday–Thursday

The Jibarito Stop: 10 percent off

Uncle Remus: 10 percent off

Apparel

Jugrnaut Chicago: 15 percent off

Monarch Thrift Shop: 10 percent off

Replica Chi: 10 percent off apparel

Urbane Blades: 30 percent off during first-time visit

Other services

Lawndale Fitness Center: One free month of membership when signing up for auto-payment

Lyft: 25 percent discount on first five rides or next five rides

Mind + Hand: 10 percent off space rental and co-working space membership

Park Whiz: 5 percent off parking

Rinse: Six months free delivery

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.