An exhibition devoted to ‘Hamilton’ will open in Chicago this fall

The latest (and possibly final) block of tickets to the Chicago production of Hamilton goes on sale tomorrow, but the story of one of our nation's founding fathers will soon be the subject of an immersive exhibition that is scheduled to open in the city this fall. Conceived by Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and the musical's producer Jeffrey Seller, "Hamilton: The Exhibition" will examine portions of Alexander Hamilton's life that weren't covered in the perpetually sold-out theatrical production.

Instead of trying to squeeze the exhibit into a Chicago museum, "Hamilton: The Exhibition" will be housed in a free-standing structure the size of a football field on Northerly Island. Featuring an audio tour narrated by Miranda, the exhibit will use lighting, sound, multimedia, music and historical artifacts to allow visitors to experience Hamilton's life. Guests can sit behind a replica of the desk he worked at as a trader in St. Croix and stroll through a recreation of the streets of New York City, circa 1776.

The exhibit is set to open in Chicago on November 17, where it will remain for a currently unspecified amount of time before beginning a tour that will take it to cities throughout the country. Seller told the Chicago Tribune that the exhibit will accommodate 75 guests every 10 minutes and that tickets will be far more affordable than a seat at the popular musical—prices should come in around $35 for adults and $25 for children.

Tickets go on sale at a later date through the "Hamilton: The Exhibition" website (where you can sign up for updates). In the meantime, check out some renderings of the experience, which looks like it could give the blockbuster stage show a run for its money in terms of visual inventiveness.



Illustration: Courtesy Hamilton: The Exhibition

Illustration: Courtesy Hamilton: The Exhibition

Illustration: Courtesy Hamilton: The Exhibition

