Andrew W.K. will hand out free tacos and guac at Dos Toros next week

You may know Andrew W.K. as one of the unofficial mascots of Riot Fest, but the tight white T-shirt-clad performer is also a guy who appreciates delicious food. A few years ago, he provided the keynote address at the very first Chicago Pizza Summit and last year he became the proud owner of a customized taco-shaped guitar. Next week, he'll be showing up at the downtown Chicago location of New York-based burrito chain Dos Toros to head out guacamole and free tacos.

On Monday, April 9 from 6 to 9pm, Andrew W.K. will be dressing up as "Guac Man" and taking control of the guacamole station at Dos Toros (1 N Dearborn Drive) while blasting tunes from his latest album, You're Not Alone. Fans can follow Andrew W.K.'s Facebook and Twitter accounts for the chance to win one of 100 free tacos that the musician will be serving during the promotion. Of course, you can also just show up and ask Andrew W.K. to dump some mashed avocados on your Mission-style burrito.

If you'd rather see Andrew W.K. playing with his band, you can catch the party-loving rocker at the Vic Theatre on May 12.

Want more? Sign up here to stay in the know.