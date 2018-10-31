Barack Obama will appear at a Get Out the Vote Rally in Chicago on Sunday

Election Day is less than a week away and candidates are frantically trying to remind people to head to the polls on November 6 (though you can also take advantage of early voting). Democratic gubernatorial candidate J.B. Pritzker is hosting a Get Out the Vote Rally at the UIC Pavilion on Sunday, November 4 at 1:30pm, and he's enlisting the help of Barack Obama to headline the event.

If you want to see the former president in person, you'll need to snag free tickets to the rally from one of Pritzker's field offices. Beginning Thursday, November 1 at 10am, tickets to the event will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at the following locations:



1051 W Belmont Ave

1402 N Ashland Ave

4750 W Peterson Ave

4728 W Madison St

5401 S Wentworth Ave

1808 W 103rd St

There's a two-ticket limit per person and your ticket won't guarantee you entry, which means that you'll probably have to show up early on Sunday to wait in line if you want to avoid being turned away when the venue reaches capacity. Attendees will go through airport-style security when entering the rally, so leave your umbrellas, liquids and sharp objects at home.

The former President isn't the only Obama coming to Chicago in November. Michelle Obama will headline the United Center on Tuesday, November 13 as part of her book tour celebrating the release of her new memoir, Becoming. This week, we learned that Oprah Winfrey will moderate the discussion of Obama's book in Chicago, returning to the city where her hit talk show was once produced.

