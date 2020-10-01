Beloved Lincoln Square bar Fountainhead will close its doors in November

After more than a decade in its current location, the bar hopes to reopen elsewhere when conditions normalize.

A fixture of the corner of Montrose and Damen since 2010 known for its expansive cellar of craft beer and whiskey (plus a killer rooftop), Fountainhead announced via social media that it plans to close permanently on November 14. In a statement acknowledging the current difficulties facing the bar and restaurant industry, Fountainhead's ownership explained, "We have made every effort to make adjustments to operate in this 'new normal' but with limitations restricting revenue and without funding to offset this condition it is impossible to continue."

While ownership acknowledges that they're prepared to reverse course on the decision to close Fountainhead if conditions change drastically between now and November 14, it's unclear what could transpire in the next six weeks to generate the amount of income needed to stave off the closure. Thankfully, Fountainhead's presence in Lincoln Square won't be disappearing entirely—the adjacent Fountainhead Market will remain open, offering a curated selection of beer, cider, spirits and wine for purchase.

With six weeks left before its doors are closed, Fountainhead plans to dig into its cellar and offer some "amazing beverage selections" that its collected over the past decade. Rooftop seating is currently available, though you'll probably want to make a reservation to guarantee a table—there are likely to be lots of guests making one final visit to Fountainhead in the coming weeks.

And the departure of Fountainhead from its current home doesn't mean that the institution is calling it quits. "We aspire to open a new venue when it makes sense to do so if there is no resolution to the current situation of our space," ownership stated. The bar's "library of liquid gems" will be packed up, stored and preserved for Fountainhead's next iteration.

Even with new guidelines for bars and restaurants taking effect today, the coming months are going to be rough for local businesses, and Fountainhead won't be the last beloved spot to make the decision to permanently close. It's never a bad idea to order takeout, support the neighborhood spots you love and raise a glass to the Chicago bars and restaurant that have left us.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fountainhead (@fountainheadchi) on Oct 1, 2020 at 9:41am PDT

