Chance the Rapper celebrated Valentine’s Day at this chic Chicago steakhouse

Where and with whom did Chicago darling Chance the Rapper celebrate everyone’s favorite Hallmark holiday? As it turns out, he was in his hometown. Chance and his girlfriend, Kirsten Corley, reportedly dined at RPM Steak with their daughter, Kensli, last night. According to a spokeswoman for the River North restaurant, the trio had an early reservation and sat in a secluded booth in the main dining room. Corley ordered the sea scallops and Chance enjoyed the RPM dry-aged Steakburger (with cheese, no horseradish); their daughter had the roasted salmon.

They finished the evening with the restaurant’s beautiful 14K Chocolate Cake, a dark and milk chocolate confection that’s topped with flecks of edible gold leaf. (And here we were thinking a pint of Jeni’s ice cream was luxe.) Though the couple tried to keep a low profile at the downtown steakhouse, it didn’t stop fans from approaching the table. As you might expect, Chance and Corley were “very kind to everyone, as always,” the spokeswoman tells us. Be still, our hearts.

